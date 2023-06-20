New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs Hayan Abdul Ghani Al-Swad called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and underscored the historic ties between the two nations.

Taking to Twitter, Dhankhar said, "Hayan Abdul Ghani Al-Swad, the Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Minister of Oil, Iraq, called on the Hon'ble Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today. Both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest between India and Iraq, and underscored the historic ties between the two nations that span across centuries."

He also shared pictures of the meeting which took place at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas.

India and Iraq have historical and civilizational ties. The Iraqi port of Basra was not only themarket par excellence of Indian merchandise including textiles, spices, food-grainsand other commodities for the Arab world but also for the famous pearl trade thatflourished mainly through the Indian traders and jewellers.

Earlier in February, India and Iraq held a second round of Foreign Office Consultations in Baghdad.

The Indian delegation was led by Dr Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary (CPV & OIA) while Iraq was led by Dr Hisham Al Alawi, Under-secretary for Political Planning Affairs from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iraq, read the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

Secretary (CPV & OIA) called on Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil Hayyan Abdul Ghani, Minister of Trade Atheer Dawood Salman, National Security Adviser Qasem Al Araji, and President of Sunni Awqaf Board Dr Mesh'an Al Khazraji, and discussed a range of bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

"Had productive discussions with H.E. Mr. Hayan Abdul Ghani, Deputy PM for Energy Affairs and Minister of Oil, H.E. Mr. Qasem Al Araji, NSA of Iraq & Mr. Atheer Dawood Salman, Minister of Trade, besides Round Table with Iraqi business leaders," tweeted Sayeed.

Both sides noted the warm and friendly traditional relations, and comprehensively reviewed the current status of bilateral relations in all fields including political, economic, defence, security, trade and investments, development partnership, scholarship programme and capacity building, cultural relations and people-to-people contacts, read the release. (ANI)

