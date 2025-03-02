Tel Aviv [Israel], March 2 (ANI/TPS): In a pre-Ramzan crackdown, 432 Palestinians illegally living in Israel were arrested during the past week, the Israeli Police said on Sunday.

An additional 55 people suspected of aiding them were also arrested.

The majority of arrests took place in the Jerusalem area.

In recent years, Palestinian terror attacks have surged during the Islamic month of Ramadan, which began on Friday night. (ANI/TPS)

