Tel Aviv [Israel], December 4 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Land Authority, Israel's Ministry of Construction and Housing and the private company "Dira L'haskir" (apartment for rent) announced a public tender for entering into a development agreement for the design and construction of a housing complex for long-term rental in Eilat.

The planned housing complex will have about 220 units for long-term rent--for a period of not less than 15 years--in the Shahmon complex in Eilat. It is part of the "Shahmon-Eilat Ward 11" plan, which is located on the southwestern outskirts of the city on the slopes of the Granite Mountains, south of the western entrance road to Eilat, and will cover an area of approximately 130 acres.

The developers said that the building mix in the neighbourhood is "diverse and forms a link between the city and the desert, where on the eastern side there is a rigid system of axes between the sea and the desert."

On its western side, at the foot of the Granite Mountains, there are single-family buildings of free construction, among which were detached construction complexes with a desert character--patio houses, and on the north side of the quarter, there will be alley houses in dense construction around curving alleys.

At the northern border of the district, there is an open public space that is the northern entrance to the city, and at the southern border ends the Groff Promenade that borders the district up to the Granite Mountains. Another axis, Yam-Madbar, forms the main avenue and ends with the public buildings against the background of the Granite Mountains.

In addition, in the neighbourhood, there are commercial and office areas, public buildings and institutions (about 5 acres), as well as areas open to the public, including a landscape reserve area and the "Mebar-Yam Linear Park" (in a total area of about 50 acres). (ANI/TPS)

