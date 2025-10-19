Tel Aviv [Israel], October 19 (ANI): The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday identified Ronen Tommy Engel, who was returned for burial.

Engel was killed by Hamas on October 7, 2023. The IDF condoled his death.

Also Read | Afghanistan and Pakistan Agree to Immediate Ceasefire, After Days of Deadly Conflict.

In a post on X, the IDF said, "IDF representatives informed the family of Ronen Tommy Engel that he had been returned for burial. Ronen Tommy Engel was killed by Hamas terrorists on October 7th, 2023, when he went out to defend his family from terrorists, and his body was taken into Gaza. Ronen, 54 years old at the time of his death, was abducted from his home in Nir Oz. He leaves behind a wife, three children, and a brother."

https://x.com/IDF/status/1979798020402151537

Also Read | US Protest: Nationwide 'No Kings' Protests Target Donald Trump Administration's Policies Amid Government Shutdown.

"The IDF expresses deep condolences to the family and continues to make every effort to return all the deceased hostages to their families for a proper and dignified burial. Hamas is required to fulfil its part of the agreement and make the necessary efforts to return all the hostages to their families and to a dignified burial," the IDF added.

"Kibbutz Nir Oz announces the return for burial of our beloved Ronen Engel," a spokesperson for the kibbutz said in a statement. "We will always remember Ronen as a devoted family man, incurably optimistic, with a sense of humour, a joy for life, and a constant smile," as quoted by CNN.

The truce in Gaza appears to be largely holding as it enters its second week, but has come under pressure from the delayed return of the remaining hostage bodies from Gaza, the initially slow entry of aid into the enclave, and Israel's continued deadly strikes, CNN reported.

The US State Department said Saturday that "credible reports" indicate Hamas is planning an "imminent ceasefire violation" against Palestinians in Gaza, as per CNN.

"This planned attack against Palestinian civilians would constitute a direct and grave violation of the ceasefire agreement and undermine the significant progress achieved through mediation efforts," the media note said. "The guarantors demand Hamas uphold its obligations under the ceasefire terms." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)