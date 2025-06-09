Tel Aviv [Israel], June 8 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of National Security announced an amendment to the Firearms Law, which allows social workers to report the danger posed by applicants for a firearms license in cases of fear of domestic violence.

To that end, an online interface between the Ministry of National Security and the Ministry of Social Affairs will help increase supervision of firearms license applicants and holders.

"This is a significant upgrade in the work interfaces between the Ministry of National Security and the Ministry of Social Affairs, which will strengthen the testing and diagnostic system already at the stages of submitting the license application," said the Ministry of National Security.

The information that will be transferred from the Ministry of Social Affairs is added to the additional testing cycles that include: a criminal risk assessment performed by the Israel Police, a medical fitness test performed by the Ministry of Health, and the health declaration submitted by the applicant/holder of a firearms license.

The information that will be transferred within the framework of the new interface will allow the licensing officer to make an informed decision regarding granting a license or continuing to hold the license so that the firearm will be held in the right hands, explained the Ministry. (ANI/TPS)

