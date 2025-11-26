Tel Aviv [Israel], November 26 (ANI/TPS): Israeli soldiers in Gaza have received from the Red Cross the remains of a hostage released by Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced.

After a short military ceremony, the body will then be taken in a convoy to the National Centre for Forensic Medicine for identification.

Also Read | 'Arunachal Pradesh Is Integral Part of India': MEA Condemns Arbitrary Detention of Indian-Origin UK Woman at China Airport, Reaffirms Sovereignty Over Arunachal.

If confirmed, it would bring the number of bodies in Gaza down to two. (ANI/TPS)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)