Jerusalem, Jul 5 (AP) The Israeli military on Sunday said two rockets were fired by Palestinians militants in the Gaza Strip toward southern Israel.

The barrage set off air-raid sirens in southern Israel.

Also Read | COVID-19 Tracker Worldometers: India Overtakes Russia as Third Worst Affected Country by Coronavirus, Positive Cases Inch Closer to 7 Lakh-Mark.

Israel's Channel 12 TV said the rockets landed in open areas, causing no damage or injuries. There was no immediate Israeli reaction, although the military usually responds to rocket fire with airstrikes on militant targets in Gaza.

After three wars and numerous skirmishes over the years, Israel and Gaza's Hamas militant rulers have largely observed an unofficial cease-fire in recent months.

Also Read | Vande Bharat Mission: Air India to Operate 36 Flights Between India and USA from July 11 to July 19.

But tensions have been rising as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he hopes to begin annexing Israeli-occupied land in the West Bank. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)