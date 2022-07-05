New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday wished Venezuelan, Cape Verdean and Algerian Foreign Ministers on their National Day and Independence Days.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said: "Felicitations to FM Carlos Faria and the Government and people of Venezuela on their National Day."

Also Read | Highland Park Shooting: 6 Killed, 30 Injured in Shooting During July 4 Parade in Suburban Chicago.

India and Venezuela have always enjoyed cordial relations. There is a similarity of views on major international, political and economic issues. Besides actively promoting bilateral relations, the two countries cooperate in multilateral forums.

Venezuela has emerged as one of India's largest oil suppliers.

Also Read | US Independence Day Parade: Marvelous Mrs Maisel Star Rachel Brosnahan Reacts to Shooting in Illinois.

Separately, the Foreign Minister congratulated Cabo Verde's counterpart Rui Figueiredo Soares on the country's Independence Day.

"Congratulate FM Dr. Rui Figueiredo Soares and the Government and people of Cabo Verde on the occasion of their Independence Day," he said.

India and Cabo Verde have warm and cordial relations. India mainly imports iron and steel and other metal scraps including copper and aluminium.

Furthermore, Jaishankar greeted Algerian counterpart Ramtane Lamamra and the people of the country on its 60th Independence Day.

"Greetings to FM @Lamamra_dz and the Government and the people of Algeria on their 60th Independence Day," he said in the tweet.

The diplomatic ties between India and Algeria were established in July 1962, the year Algeria gained independence from French colonial rule.

Yesterday, Jaishankar extended greetings to the United States on the occasion of the country's Independence Day and said that India will continue to work together with the US to boost the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

Notably, the India-US relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership during the State visit of former President Donald Trump to India in February 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)