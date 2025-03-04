Tokyo, Mar 4 (AP) Japan's Prince Hisahito, the second in line to the throne, has held a debut news conference, telling reporters he would try to balance official duties and his university studies and research about the dragonfly.

Hisahito turned 18 last September, becoming the first male royal family member to reach adulthood in almost four decades in Japan. It was a significant development for a family that has ruled for more than a millennium but faces the same existential problems as the rest of the nation — a fast-aging, shrinking population.

The prince said he would follow the good examples of his uncle, Emperor Naruhito, and other elder members of the imperial family, while pursuing his university studies, beginning next month.

Speaking to reporters at the Akasaka Estate residence in Tokyo on Monday, Hisahito said he believes the role of the emperor as a symbolic figure is someone who “always thinks of the people and stays close to them”.

Hisahito is second in line to Japan's Chrysanthemum Throne after his father, Crown Prince Akishino.

The prince, who turned 18 on Sept 6, is the youngest of the 16-member imperial family and one of only five men, including former Emperor Akihito.

The 1947 Imperial House Law only allows a male to succeed to the throne. Female royal members who marry commoners lose their royal status.

Hisahito's older cousin, Princess Aiko — the only child of Naruhito and his wife Masako — is seen as the public's favourite, though the law for now bars her from becoming an empress, despite being in a direct line of descent.

Japan's conservative government wants to keep the royal succession male-only, though it is looking for a way to allow women to keep royal status if they marry commoners.

Hisahito plans to study biology at the Tsukuba University near Tokyo, starting in April. He hopes to focus his studies on dragonflies.

Apart from researching dragonflies and other insects, Hisahito told reporters he is also interested in studying ways to protect insect populations in urban areas. His other interests lie in growing tomatoes and rice on the palace compound.

Because Japanese royals have to stay away from politics, members of the Imperial Family tend to study biology, literature and arts. Naruhito's specialty is water transport while his father, Emperor Emeritus Akihito who abdicated in 2019, researches fish. Hisahito's father, Crown Prince Akishino, is an expert of chickens.

Japan will hold a coming-of-age palace ceremony for Hisahito on Sept 6, his 19th birthday. (AP)

