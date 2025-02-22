Washington, Feb 22 (AP) A federal judge has blocked a sweeping executive order from President Donald Trump that sought to end government support for programmes promoting diversity, equity and inclusion.

Judge Adam Abelson in Baltimore on Friday found it likely violates free-speech rights and granted an injunction blocking the funding withdrawal as a lawsuit plays out.

Trump signed an order his first day in office directing federal agencies to terminate all "equity-related" grants or contracts. He signed a follow-up order requiring federal contractors to certify that they don't promote DEI.

The plaintiffs — including the city of Baltimore and higher education groups — sued the Trump administration earlier this month, arguing the executive orders are unconstitutional and a blatant overreach of presidential authority. They also allege the directives have a chilling effect on free speech.

The Trump administration has argued that it should be able to align federal spending with the president's priorities. (AP)

