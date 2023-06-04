Kabul [Afghanistan], June 4 (ANI): Kabul residents have complained about the country's slow passport distribution procedure, TOLO News reported.

TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

The residents say that every person has an unalienable right to a passport and that the Islamic Emirate should provide better facilities in this area.

Hamid, a Kabul resident, said that more than a year has passed since he submitted an application for a passport but he has still not heard back, as per TOLO News.

"They still do not allow us to enter the passport office," Hamid said.

Kabul residents said that due to not having a passport, they cannot go abroad for treatment of illness, scholarships or other issues.

"The issue facing young people is that they can't get a passport, especially those who are ill. Unfortunately, if a person is sick, it will take a year or more to get the passport," said Najim, a resident of Kabul.

"The government should give it very special attention. Although they say that it will be distributed, the process is very slow. I applied for a passport almost seventeen months ago, but so far I haven't received it," said Abdullah, another Kabul resident, as quoted by TOLO News.

The country's General Directorate of Passports, however, said that the passport distribution process is proceeding properly and that up to 10,000 passports are distributed daily around the nation.

"The distribution of passports, which includes 33 other provinces, is proceeding normally. We distribute thousands of passports to our compatriots every day," said Noorullah Patman, spokesman of the Directorate.

Previously, officials of the General Directorate of Passports said that the directorate is attempting to boost the capacity of passport distribution up to 15,000 per day. (ANI)

