Karachi [Pakistan], March 31 (ANI): Sale and flying of kites have been prohibited in Karachi as the commissioner imposed a ban, citing numerous serious injuries caused by loose kite strings, as reported by ARY News.

Under Section 144 CrPC, the making, sale, and flying of kites have been banned throughout the city from March 30 until May 29.

Also Read | Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Match in Germany: Police Deploy More Officers for Bundesliga Match After Receiving Tip-Off About Terror Threat.

The decision was made in response to the heightened risks posed to citizens' lives by the use of hazardous metal strings in kite flying, stated the Karachi Commissioner.

Recent incidents of injuries caused by loose metal strings during kite flying have necessitated the authorities to take action by implementing the ban, according to ARY News.

Also Read | 'India Zindabad': Pakistani Sailors Raise Slogan After Being Rescued by Indian Navy From Somali Armed Pirates (Watch Video).

A youth in Karachi was hospitalised on March 27 after being severely injured by a loose kite string in the Azizabad area while riding a motorbike.

The victim, identified as 20-year-old Awais, was entangled in a kite string while riding, resulting in his hospitalisation. Fortunately, his condition was reported to be stable after receiving medical attention.

In another incident, a minor boy sustained injuries from a loose kite string while riding a motorcycle with his father in the Nazimabad area, prompting his immediate hospitalisation.

Furthermore, following a tragic incident in Faisalabad where a young man lost his life due to a similar kite string incident, the Punjab police have initiated a crackdown on kite flying across the province.

In response to these incidents, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has ordered a crackdown on the production, sale, and purchase of chemicals used in kite flying.

Additionally, an investigation in-charge of the Punjab police was apprehended for allegedly accepting bribes from chemical kite string manufacturers in Faisalabad.

A special police team took action against the investigation in-charge named Ibrahim, stationed at Ghulam Mohammadabad police station, catching him red-handed while accepting bribes from manufacturers, ARY News reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)