Karachi [Pakistan] January 18 (ANI): Motorcycle riders in Karachi are suffering greatly as a result of the city's increasing traffic accidents, which have claimed hundreds of lives and left countless more permanently injured.

According to a report by The News International, there are already over 4.2 million motorcycles registered on Karachi's roadways, with 128,000 new registrations in 2024 alone, making motorcyclists 64 per cent of the city's transportation.

There are now serious concerns regarding traffic safety and the enforcement of traffic laws due to this overwhelming presence. Motorcyclists frequently get the most severe injuries, whether they are struck by another car or collide with an object. According to The News International, speeding, lack of lane discipline, unskilled riders, ignorance of traffic laws, and the absence of side mirrors are major causes of the rising number of accidents.

After suffering injuries in a motorcycle accident, thirty-year-old Muhammad Rizwan shared his ordeal from the emergency ward at Jinnah Hospital. "My bike slipped, and now I've come to Jinnah Hospital. I've had my wound dressed, and let's see what happens next," he said as quoted by The News International.

Dr Irfan, a doctor at Jinnah Hospital's emergency ward, highlighted the appalling situation: "There's a lack of traffic rule enforcement. Wrong turns, bikes slipping because of poor infrastructure, overspeeding, underage riders, and the absence of side mirrors; because of this, there is a 15 per cent to 20 per cent increase in cases from last year to this year, along with a rise in the severity of injuries," he added as quoted by The News International.

"We've started enforcement, issuing over 4,000 tickets in the past two weeks to motorcyclists without side-view mirrors," said DIG Traffic Ahmed Nawaz. According to The News International, he emphasised the need for side mirrors and other safety precautions in lowering the number of accidents.

Motorcycle accidents account for 97 per cent of emergency ward visits, according to experts, highlighting the necessity of extensive public awareness initiatives.

Reducing accidents requires rigorous adherence to safety precautions like lane discipline, side mirrors, and helmet use, as well as education on traffic laws. According to The News International report, Karachi's roads will continue to be dangerous for motorcycle riders unless such policies are generally accepted and strictly enforced. (ANI)

