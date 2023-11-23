New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): The 'Kimchi Making Experience Event' was organised by the Korean Cultural Centre India (KCCI) here on Wednesday to celebrate 'Kimchi' Day.

Held at the Korean Cultural Centre from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm on Wednesday, the event featured an introduction to Korean Kimchi culture called the 'Kimjang', which has been designated as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO, as well as an experience & workshop to make Kimchi on your own, according to an official release.

'Kimchi' is a traditional Korean delicacy consisting of salted and fermented vegetables, most commonly using napa cabbage or Korean radish. Notably, November 22 is designated as 'Kimchi Day' by the Korean Government to celebrate and promote salted and fermented vegetables.

The event saw participation from twenty members of the UN Women Association, who made 'Kimchi' themselves, the release said.

The director of the Korean Cultural Centre India, Hwang Ilyong, during the event, said, "We have planned and prepared this event to introduce the global status of Kimchi, which has been recognized as a cultural value for the community. The area of interest is expanding to Korean food as Indian interest in Korean culture increases; especially the interest in Kimchi is particularly high among the love of Korean food in India."

"While preparing for this event, we heard many requests to run Kimchi-making experience and workshop programs in various regions of India. Just as UNESCO has designated Korea's shared and co-prosperous 'Kimjang' culture as an Intangible Heritage of Humanity, I hope we can share warm hearts with local people as we prepare for the cold winter through this event," he added.

Meanwhile, United Nations Women Association (UNWA) chair, Anne Mburu-de Wagt thanked KCCI for inviting UNWA and celebrating the UNESCO Designated Kimchi Day.

She said, 'For many of us, this was an introduction to Kimchi making. We look forward to savouring the dishes of this time-honoured delicacy and reaping its numerous health benefits. We look forward to another occasion of learning the traditions of Korea and continued collaboration', the press release said.

She expressed her gratitude towards Kimchi Making Certified Chef Mrs Sindy Cho for guiding the workshop and coordinating the whole event and Chef Sumi for her presence and advice.

The Kimchi-making experience at KCCI was a fun-filled experience and was enjoyed by all present. (ANI)

