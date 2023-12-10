New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): In order to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Korea and India, the Embassy of South Korea in Delhi organised the 'Rang De Korea' programme on Sunday that showcased some traditional performances from the east-Asian nation.

The event had song performances in traditional Korean dresses (Hanbok), with the crowd cheering for the performers. Thunderous claps were heard throughout the programme.

During the event, some traditional dance performances also took place which were enjoyed by all.

The programme 'Rang De Korea' has been taking place for 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and the Republic of Korea.

On 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Korea, the South Korean Ambassador to India, Chang Jae-bok said that both countries have been developing a bilateral relationship in many domains, including politics, economics and people-to-people ties.

"Korea and India have been developing a bilateral relationship in many domains, including politics, economics and also the people-to-people contacts and cultural exchanges. We have a great momentum this year," he told ANI.

Hailing the ties between the two nations, the envoy highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met twice this year for the bilateral summit.

"Our two leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Modi and President Yoon Suk Yeol met twice this year for the bilateral summit. They discussed the ways to strengthen bilateral relations including high-tech areas and also defence industry and economic relations between our two countries," he said.

"So I hope, India and Korea will continue to improve and strengthen our bilateral relations. Our relationship is now at a special strategic partnership, and we will work together for the next 50 years and beyond...," the envoy added.

India-Republic of Korea (RoK) relations have made great strides in recent years and have become truly multidimensional, spurred by a significant convergence of interests, mutual goodwill, and high-level exchange.

PM Narendra Modi had paid a state visit to South Korea from February 21-22, 2019 at the invitation of then-South Korean President Moon Jae-in, during which both sides held wide-ranging discussions on defence, economic, cultural, and scientific cooperation.

PM Modi also gifted a Bodhi sapling to Gimhae City and received the Seoul Peace Prize. (ANI)

