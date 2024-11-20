New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti expressed his excitement at the launch of 'Learn, Play, Grow,' a collaborative initiative between the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Sesame Street Workshop in India Trust on Wednesday as part of International Education Week.

Garcetti said that the initiative uses some of the most famous characters to teach children about washing hands, counting numbers and reading.

While speaking to ANI on Wednesday, "We're so excited to launch today 'Learn, Play, Grow', which is an initiative between USAID (United States Agency For International Development) and also the Sesame Street Workshop in India that's looking at ways we can connect with kids, help them read, count and know about their health, those three things, literacy, numeracy, and health education."

"We know that characters can connect with kids. So we've got some of the most famous characters in the world here today to be able to in Rajasthan and Telangana about washing hands, counting numbers and reading? Those basic things will give these kids a supercharged start on their lives and a foundation for success in the future... It's very exciting to see these global characters in local languages... Through our digital content, we'll reach millions of students in India and directly through some of the workshops, tens of thousands of students in their classrooms in Telangana and Rajasthan," he added.

The program is a collaboration between the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and Sesame Workshop India Trust designed to support early childhood education and health practices for young children and their families across India.

With interactive learning led by Sesame Street characters Chamki, Elmo, and their friends, 'Learn Play Grow' will provide foundational skills in literacy, numeracy, and hygiene to children in Rajasthan and Telangana, with digital content in Hindi and Telugu reaching millions more across the country.

The launch event featured a public showcase of USAID-supported initiatives that align with the Government of India's NIPUN Bharat mission for universal foundational literacy and numeracy, with a focus on inclusive and gender-equitable education.

Ambassador Garcetti showcased displays that highlighted USAID's impact on India's education vision, including gender-inclusive classrooms, support for children with disabilities, and multilingual resources --underscoring the US government's commitment to accessible education for all, especially girls and marginalized communities. The event was also joined by Sesame Street's Chamki, Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Grover.

The Learn Play Grow program, driven by play-based pedagogy, will be implemented in more than 1,000 Anganwadi Centers in Rajasthan's Baran district and Telangana's Bhupalpally district, with the goal of engaging 20,000-25,000 children and their families and reaching millions more through digital programming.

USAID is the world's premier international development agency and a catalytic actor driving development results. The United States and India are partnering to advance and achieve shared global development priorities. (ANI)

