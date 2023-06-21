New York [US], June 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after reaching the John F Kennedy International Airport in New York, on Tuesday, said that he is looking forward to the programmes including interaction with thought leaders and the Yoga Day celebrations at UN headquarters.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Landed in New York City. Looking forward to the programmes here including interaction with thought leaders and the Yoga Day programme tomorrow, 21st June."

PM Modi received a grand reception at the airport as soon as he arrived in New York on the first leg of his historic state visit to the United States.

Members of the Indian diaspora chanted 'Modi, Modi' slogans as they await PM Modi's arrival in New York.

PM Modi also interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora and was seen shaking hands with them.

Today, PM Modi is expected to meet CEOs, Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, and health sector experts today.

Meanwhile, the Indian Diaspora members were seen waiting for PM Modi outside his hotel in New York. While waiting, some of the Indian diasporas were performing Garba.

A few Indian communities gathered outside Lottee New York Palace to welcome PM Modi.

"This visit is really big for all the Indians because a nation is like a family and the prime minister is the head of the family. And we are blessed to have him as a prime minister. Because he as the prime minister, India is growing and India is having more prestige, success, and the world is now doing acknowledgement of India's progress. So it's a big thing that Modiji is coming and I am here just to meet the head of the family," a woman of Indian origin in New York.

He will attend Yoga Day celebrations at the UN headquarters on June 21. PM Modi will then travel to Washington DC and will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of the Prime Minister the same evening. The Prime Minister will also address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress on the same day.

On June 23, the Prime Minister will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In addition to official engagements, the Prime Minister is scheduled to have several interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders.

He will also meet members of the Indian diaspora. (ANI)

