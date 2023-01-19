London [UK], January 19 (ANI): Lord Rami Ranger, a member of House of Lords of UK Parliament on Wednesday slammed BBC over new series attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Condemning the biased reporting of BBC, he tweeted, "@BBCNews You have caused a great deal of hurt to over a billion Indians It insults a democratically elected@PMOIndia Indian Police & the Indian judiciary. We condemn the riots and loss of life & also condemn your biased reporting."

The British broadcaster came under fire over its two-part series "India: The Modi Question" on BBC Two.

It stated, "A look at the tensions between Indian PM Narendra Modi and India's Muslim minority, investigating claims about his role in 2002 riots that left over a thousand dead."

The series will examine how "Narendra Modi's premiership has been dogged by persistent allegations about the attitude of his government towards India's Muslim population" and "a series of controversial policies" implemented by Modi following his 2019 re-election, including "the removal of Kashmir's special status guaranteed under Article 370" and "a citizenship law that many said treated Muslims unfairly", which "has been accompanied by reports of violent attacks on Muslims by Hindus," the BBC stated.

Taking a potshot at the biased reporting, many people of Indian origin suggested BBC run a series on the 1943 Bengal famine, which resulted in the deaths of some three million people due to malnutrition or disease.

One of them on Twitter suggested BBC run a series on the Bengal Famine called "UK: The Churchill Question."

Then UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill, as part of the western war effort, ordered the diversion of food from starving Indians to already well-supplied British soldiers and stockpiles in Britain and Europe.

Meanwhile, another Twitter user advised BBC to focus on UK problems given Britain has fallen behind India on almost parameters.

Recently, India became the fifth-largest economy in the world beating the United Kingdom and is set to be the third-largest economy by the end of the decade.

Now India is just behind four countries in terms of the size of the economy in terms of dollar terms. The countries whose economy size is bigger than India are - the United States, China, Japan and Germany. The UK is now behind India in the sixth position.

Earlier, PM Modi said that the government aims to take the country to the list of top three world economies. (ANI)

