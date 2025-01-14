Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 continues to flourish with a remarkable spiritual celebration as over 35 million devotees performed the sacred Amrit Snan at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.

The event, which included devotional aarti ceremonies, was marked by a grand welcome, with the Uttar Pradesh government organising a flower shower from helicopters, adding to the divine ambience of the gathering.

The aarti ceremonies at the Triveni Sangam were a central highlight, drawing large crowds of devotees who chanted "Jai Shri Ram" and "Har Har Mahadev" in unison, creating an atmosphere of devotion. In a gesture of gratitude, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked all individuals and organisations involved in the success of the event.

The Chief Minister extended his greetings to the devotees, acknowledging the significance of the holy dip and the occasion. "Heartiest greetings to all revered saints, Kalpvasis, and devotees who took a holy dip of faith in the holy confluence on the auspicious occasion of holy 'Makar Sankranti' at the grand confluence of faith, equality, and unity 'Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj," he posted on X.

Reflecting on the overwhelming participation, he added, "Today, on the first Amrit Snan festival, more than 3.50 crore revered saints and devotees earned the holy benefit of bathing in the uninterrupted-clean Triveni."

"On the successful completion of the first Amrit Snan festival, heartfelt thanks to all the revered Akharas based on Sanatan Dharma, Maha Kumbh Mela administration, local administration, police administration, sanitation workers, voluntary organisations and religious institutions, boatmen and all the departments of the central and state government associated with Maha Kumbh and congratulations to the people of the state. May the good deeds bear fruit; let us go to the Maha Kumbh," he remarked.

The Maha Kumbh, celebrated every 12 years, began on January 13 and will continue until February 26. Key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), February 3 (Basant Panchami), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

With over 450 million attendees expected, the event remains the world's largest religious gathering. The first Amrit Snan set the tone for the celebrations, as rose petals showered on devotees at the ghats and Akharas enhanced the spiritual experience. (ANI)

