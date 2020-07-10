Fond Du Lac (US), Jul 10 (AP) A Mexican American man from Wisconsin is charged with homicide as a hate crime because prosecutors say he intentionally crashed his pickup truck into a motorcyclist and killed the man because he was white.

Daniel Navarro, 27, of Fond du Lac, told investigators he had been harassed by co-workers and neighbors, and poisoned, drugged and verbally attacked by white people because of his race, authorities said.

Also Read | Chinese Kuaizhou-11 Rocket's First Launch Fails, Two Satellites Destroyed - Watch Video.

The Associated Press left a message Friday seeking comment from Navarro's lawyer.

Phillip Thiessen, 55, was killed July 3 in the town of Taycheedah. He was a retired special agent with the Wisconsin Department of Justice and a former police officer.

Also Read | India And China Should be Partners, Rather Than Rivals, Must Find Solutions For Border Disputes Through Negotiations, Says Chinese Envoy Sun Weidong.

Navarro apparently didn't know Thiessen, but targeted him because he was white, said Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt.

Navarro is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety, both as hate crimes.

Fond du Lac County Circuit Court Judge Robert Wirtz set bail at $1 million during an initial court appearance Thursday. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)