Berlin, Feb 21 (AP) An assailant seriously injured a man in an attack at Berlin's Holocaust Memorial on Friday evening, police said. A German newspaper reported that the man was stabbed.

Police said they were investigating the attack at the memorial, a field of 2,700 gray concrete slabs near the Brandenburg Gate in the heart of Berlin.

Berlin police said the victim was seriously injured around 6 pm and taken to a hospital. The German newspaper Tagesspiegel reported that the man was injured in a stabbing.

The Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe is a memorial in Berlin to the 6 million Jews killed in the Holocaust. (AP)

