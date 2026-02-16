Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 16 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in partnership with the European Union and the Government of Assam, organised a State Engagement Programme titled "Linking India-EU Migration Opportunities and the Northeast Corridor" in Guwahati under the framework of the India-EU Cooperation and Dialogue on Migration and Mobility (CDMM), the MEA said in an official statement.

The CDMM project is being implemented by the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO). The initiative supports the Common Agenda on Migration and Mobility, jointly adopted by India and the European Union in 2016, to strengthen cooperation on regular migration, mobility, and the prevention of irregular migration along the India-EU corridor. The programme took place on February 12.

The Chief Guest of the event was Ravi Kota, Chief Secretary, Government of Assam. Speakers included Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, Principal Secretary, Government of Assam; Gina Uika, Joint Secretary, Emigration Policy and Welfare; Michiko Miyamoto, Country Director, ILO; and Surabhi Singh, Country Coordinator, ICMPD. Representatives from the EU and its Member States, State Governments of Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur and eminent members from industry associations, recruitment agencies, skilling institutes and academic institutions from the North-East region also participated in the event, as per the MEA.

This State Engagement Programme affirmed the commitment to the India-EU Common Agenda on Migration and Mobility and opened up opportunities for prospective migrants from the North-East region to access the labour markets through legal pathways while recognising the skilling requirements needed for destination countries in the EU, the MEA stated.

A student outreach event is also being organised at IIT Guwahati on 13 February 2026 to generate awareness and disseminate information about the opportunities for student mobility in the EU. Representatives from the EU Delegation, Germany and Italy will present on how students can access opportunities and make informed decisions about their study and career paths in the EU. (ANI)

