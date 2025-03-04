New York/Washington, Mar 4 (PTI) The family of a firefighter killed by a gunman who had shot US President Donald Trump last summer, an American teacher held hostage by the Russian government and family of a young female nursing student murdered by an illegal immigrant are among the special guests invited for the President's first Joint Session of Congress Tuesday.

First Lady Melania Trump has invited “everyday Americans" as Special Guests who will join her and Trump at the US Capitol when the American President delivers his closely-watched first address to a joint session of Congress in his second term at the White House.

“These men, women, and families come from all di?erent walks of life with incredible stories about the disaster wrought by the previous administration, and the historic achievements President Trump has already enacted to usher in the Golden Age of America,” a press statement said.

The guests include Helen Comperatore and her daughters Allyson and Kaylee. Helen Comperatore is the widow of Corey Comperatore, the firefighter killed by the gunman who also shot Trump, who was then a Presidential candidate on a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania in July 2024.

Elliston Berry from Aledo, Texas is a 15-year-old who was the victim of computer-generated deepfakes created by a bully at her school intended to humiliate and degrade Berry and her friends.

Stephanie Diller from Long Island, New York is the widow of New York Police Department o?cer Jonathan Diller, who was murdered at a tra?c stop in Queens in March 2024 by a repeat criminal who was allowed to roam the streets.

Marc Fogel from Butler, Pennsylvania is the American history teacher held hostage by the Russian government and wrongfully sentenced to 14 years in a Russian prison. “On February 12th, President Trump fulfilled his promise to Malphine, Marc's 95-year-old mother, that he would bring Marc home,” the release said.

Allyson and Lauren Phillips from Woodstock, Georgia, are the mother and sister of Laken Riley, the young female nursing student who was murdered by an illegal immigrant during a morning jog.

“The Biden administration apprehended and released Laken's murderer into the country under its reckless open border policies. The very first bill President Trump signed into law this year was named in Laken's honour,” the release said, referring to the Laken Riley Act, a law that mandates the federal detention of illegal immigrants who are accused of theft, burglary, assaulting a law enforcement officer, and any crime that causes death or serious bodily injury.

January Littlejohn from Tallahassee, Florida, a mother and parents' rights advocate who sued the School Board of Leon County after school o?cials at her daughter's middle school socially transitioned her daughter to a di?erent sexual identity without January and her husband's knowledge or permission. “The school drove a wedge between January's daughter and her parents, and deceived January about their covert plan to transition her daughter,” it said.

Payton McNabb from Murphy, North Carolina, a former high school athlete “who had her dreams of competing in college sports crushed” in a September 2022 volleyball match when a “biological man playing on the opposing women's team spiked the volleyball at Payton's face, leaving her with a traumatic brain injury.” McNabb joined with the Independent Women's Forum and has made it her “mission to put an end to this brutal unfairness.”

Alexis Nungaray from Houston, Texas, mother of Jocelyn Nungaray, a 12-year-old girl who was murdered by two illegal aliens during a walk to a corner store. “The Biden administration apprehended and released these vicious illegal aliens into the country just weeks before Jocelyn's murder,” the release said.

Roberto Ortiz from Weslaco, Texas has served with US Border Patrol for nearly a decade, and is a veteran of the US Navy and California State Guard. “He has been shot at repeatedly by cartel members while performing his duties near the Rio Grande River in Texas.”

