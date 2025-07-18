Tel Aviv [Israel], July 18 (ANI/TPS): Amid recent attacks and a worsening humanitarian situation in southern Syria, Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa'ar has ordered the urgent transfer of humanitarian aid to the Druze community in the Sweida region.

The aid package, worth 2 million shekels and funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, includes food supplies, medical equipment, first aid kits, and essential medications.

Also Read | 'There Should Be No Double Standards on Energy Trade': India Rejects EU's 18th Sanctions Package on Russia, Reaffirms Commitment to Energy Security.

The assistance will be directed specifically to Druze-populated areas that have been directly affected by the violence.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this move follows a previous aid delivery to Druze communities in Syria in March, as part of Israel's ongoing support and solidarity with the Druze population facing growing hardship. (ANI/TPS)

Also Read | US Designates Lashkar Proxy TRF As 'Foreign Terrorist Organisation': A Glance at How Terror Outfit Operates With Pakistan Army.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)