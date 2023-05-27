Jerusalem [Israel], May 27 (ANI/TPS): The Ministry of Environmental Protection said that its new budget for the years 2023 and 2024 includes "significant achievements" for the ministry, including 510 million Shekels (USD138 million) allocated to what it calls special projects.

These projects include ones to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, shading in city centres, restoration of streams and support for environmental restoration of neighbourhoods in peripheral areas of Israel.

They also include the formulation of a climate change preparedness plan, support to local authorities for urban nature, support for the treatment of invasive species - the Asian tiger mosquito and the fire ant - river restorations, a program for public spaces - private open spaces, courtyards of condominiums in peripheral areas of Israel, privately owned by all the residents of the building.

The office will support authorities that maintain public spaces and turn them into environmental, pleasant, useful and social courtyards, and more.

The cleaning fund remains under the responsibility of the Ministry of Environmental Protection for the benefit of continuing the activity and promoting waste treatment.

The ministry is also formulating a plan for an ultra-Orthodox society that will include integrating environmental content into its education system.

As part of the program, study and enrichment tools will be developed and adapted for ages kindergarten through 12, contents will be implemented in teacher and kindergarten training colleges and means will be built to expand the practice of the subject among the ultra-Orthodox society. (ANI/TPS)

