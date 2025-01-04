Dubai [UAE], January 4 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the 'Thank You Sheikha Hind' campaign, which expresses gratitude to Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The campaign celebrates Sheikha Hind's exceptional achievements, her generosity, and her inspiring role in strengthening Emirati family values, fostering social cohesion, and supporting in raising their children. Sheikha Hind has spearheaded diverse initiatives that have profoundly impacted the lives of millions.

Sheikh Mohammed traditionally marks 4 January, the anniversary of his accession as Ruler of Dubai, by launching a national initiative, campaign, or transformative project.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: "On 4 January, we have established a tradition of replacing Accession Day celebrations with unique initiatives. This year, I dedicate this day to my wife, Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum, my life partner, steadfast supporter, and the anchor of my life."

"Hind bint Maktoum, the mother of the Sheikhs, has always been and will forever remain a devoted friend and companion, and a source of boundless kindness. She embodies compassion, generosity and goodness. She is the pillar of my household, the foundation of our family, and my greatest support throughout my journey."

"My heartfelt prayer for you, Hind, is that God protects you, grants you happiness, and strengthens the bond of love between us. You are the beginning of my story and its most cherished chapter. You are the soul of Dubai, its heartbeat, and its source of joy. I urge everyone to show gratitude and loyalty to those who truly deserve it--their life partners and steadfast supporters. As Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him) said, "The best among you are those who are best to their families," Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum further said.

Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum has exemplified giving and loyalty as a steadfast partner to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Her influential role in society and dedication to humanitarian efforts have made her a paradigm of goodness and compassion. She has been pivotal in nurturing the values of patriotism, generosity, and kindness in their children while advancing initiatives to secure a better future for the nation's youth and a dignified life for all.

Sheikha Hind has championed family, motherhood, and children through impactful initiatives while advancing the empowerment of Emirati and Arab women. She serves as an inspiring role model, who has constantly highlighted the vital contributions women make to enhance social development and spread goodwill.

Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum has spearheaded remarkable initiatives to support Emirati families. In January 2024, she directed the launch of the Dubai Weddings programme to assist citizens in planning their weddings, alleviate financial burdens, and promote family cohesion and stability. In its first year, the programme achieved significant outcomes. By the end of 2024, 344 weddings had been facilitated through the programme, accounting for 28.3% of all citizen weddings in Dubai. The initiative also contributed to a 10.1% increase in the number of citizen weddings compared to 2023. Further, the 'Start it Right' awareness and guidance programme supported 1,013 individuals, while 208 beneficiaries received financial assistance.

Sheikha Hind also sponsors mass weddings, a national initiative that promotes authentic values, reduces marriage expenses, and fosters stable, cohesive families.

Sheikha Hind has received numerous awards and honours in recognition of her distinguished efforts and initiatives. These include the Arab First Lady Award for supporting women's causes and humanitarian work in 2006, the Golden Humanitarian Personality Award that forms part of the Watani Al Emarat Humanitarian Work Award in 2013, and the Lifetime Achievement Award of the Arab Women Awards programme in the UAE in 2014.

She was also honoured with the Distinguished Quran Personality Award in the first edition of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak International Holy Quran Competition in 2016, and the Arab Woman Award for Humanitarian Action in 2020. Her Highness was also named the Islamic Personality of the Year at the 27th Dubai International Holy Quran Award ceremony in 2024.

Through her initiatives, Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum has set an example for humanitarian and charitable work. She sponsors the Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Holy Quran Competition, one of the most important Quranic competitions that form part of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award.

Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum actively supports the Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Holy Quran Competition for school students in Dubai and has overseen the launch of the Dubai Holy Quran Radio. She has facilitated the printing and distribution of hundreds of thousands of Quran copies and sponsored the construction of numerous mosques. Each year, she covers Hajj expenses for those in need, both within the UAE and abroad.

She also extends her generous support to the initiatives of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment. She played a key role in the success of the '10 Million Meals' campaign, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum during the Holy Month of Ramadan in 2020, to provide food assistance to individuals and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic across the UAE.

The campaign surpassed its target, achieving record contributions and distributing over 15.3 million meals.

Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum also played a significant role in the success of the '1 Billion Meals' campaign, launched by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum during the Holy Month of Ramadan in 2021. The largest food donation initiative in the region, the campaign aimed to provide one billion meals to those in need across 50 countries worldwide.

Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum also played a pivotal role in the establishment of the UAE Food Bank in 2017, under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

The initiative collects surplus food from hotels, restaurants, and farms and distributes it to those in need inside and outside the country. Since its inception, the UAE Food Bank has distributed more than 95 million meals until 2024.

Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum is deeply committed to advancing women's participation in sports through initiatives. She sponsors the Sheikha Hind Women's Sports Tournament, featuring both individual and team events, to promote sports among women and foster a healthy, active lifestyle.

The 'Thank You Sheikha Hind' campaign embodies the deep love and gratitude of the Emirati people for Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum. It honours her generosity and inspiring contributions to society, recognising her constant efforts to support families, women, and children, as well as her dedication to humanitarian and charitable endeavours.

The campaign also highlights her commitment to serving the Holy Quran and fostering a culture of tolerance and peaceful coexistence. (ANI/WAM)

