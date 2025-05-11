Tel Aviv [Israel], May 11 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) assaulted more than 50 terrorist targets throughout the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, as Israeli forces continue to operate to locate and destroy above-ground and underground terrorist infrastructures, in cooperation with the Air Force.

Among the infrastructures attacked were the headquarters of the Hamas terrorist organization, weapons caches, and sniper and observation posts that posed a threat to the forces in the central Gaza Strip.

Also Read | PNRA Website Goes Offline: Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority’s Website Currently Unavailable for ‘Maintainance’ Amid India-Pakistan Tensions.

Among the targets attacked were terrorist cells, military buildings, and operational apartments from which terrorists operated to carry out terrorist acts against IDF forces. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)