Sofia [Bulgaria], December 1 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi held a meeting with Bulgaria's Minister of Culture Krastyu Krastev and exchanged ideas on "more robust and closer cultural cooperation. The two leaders exchanged views on celebrating 70 years of diplomatic ties between India and Bulgaria in 2024.

Taking to X, Lekhi stated, "Had an extraordinary meeting with H.E. Mr Krastyu Krastev, Minister of Culture of Bulgaria. Exchanged ideas on more robust and closer cultural cooperation. Exchanged views on celebrating 70 years of diplomatic relations between our two nations next year."

On Thursday, Meenakashi Lekhi arrived at Sofia Airport in Bulgaria. During her visit to Bulgaria, Meenakashi Lekhi paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue at South Park in Sofia.

In a post shared on X, she stated, "Paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue at South Park, Sofia, Bulgaria. Bapuji's message of truth, peace and non-violence transcends boundaries and gains greater relevance as humanity progresses."

Ministry of External Affairs in an earlier press release said, "In Sofia, she is expected to call on Vice President of Bulgaria. She will also meet with the Dy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister and the Cultural Minister of Bulgaria. MoS will pay tribute at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi." MEA noted that Lekhi's visit to Bulgaria is expected to further strengthen ties between the two nations.

Before arriving in Bulgaria, Lekhi was on an official visit to Hungary. During her visit, Lekhi held a "good interaction" with Hungarian Parliament Member and Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee on nation building and democracy Zsolt Attila Nemeth.

She also participated in a yoga session in Budapest. Taking to X, Lekhi stated, "Delighted to join the Yoga session today in Budapest, organised by @iccr_budapest. Good to see the growing popularity of yoga in Hungary in recent years."

Lekhi addressed a conference on the 75 years of India-Hungary relations and elaborated on New Delhi's vision of 'Amrit Kaal' and a brighter future of relations. The event titled '75 Years and Beyond- celebrating Diplomatic Relations between India and Hungary' was organised by the Hungarian Institute of Strategic Studies in collaboration with the Indian Embassy in Budapest.

"Addressed the event '75 Years and Beyond- celebrating Diplomatic Relations between India and Hungary' organised by the Hungarian Institute of Strategic Studies in collaboration with our Embassy in Budapest, Hungary. Shared our vision of Amrit Kaal and a bright future for India-Hungary relations," Lekhi posted on X.

She met Hungary's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Levente Magyar. The two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and shared views on regional and international developments of mutual interests.

The MoS also visited a religious place 'Krishna Valley', near Budapest on the occasion of Kartik Purnima."

Taking to X, Lekhi stated, "On the occasion of Kartik Purnima, blessed to visit 'Krishna Valley', near Budapest, Vrindavan away from Vrindavan, a village epitomising the Indian civilisation and Hindu culture in Europe." (ANI)

