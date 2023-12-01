Baghdad, December 1: Up to 11 people were killed and nine others wounded as unknown gunmen attacked a civilian car in Iraq's eastern province of Diyala, a security official said. The car was hit by a roadside bomb and came under heavy gunfire by unknown gunmen in a village near the town of Wajihiya, nearly 90 km northeast of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, Alaa al-Saadi of the Diyala provincial command told Xinhua news agency on Thursday. Nigeria: Gunmen Attack US Convoy in Anambra; 2 Policemen, 2 Consulate Staffers Killed

Al-Saadi added that the double attacks on the car led to the death of 11 people and the injury of nine others, five of whom are in critical condition, Xinhua news agency reported. The ethnically mixed province of Diyala has suffered from unrest and sporadic violence among its Kurdish, Sunni, and Shia communities in the years following 2003. Sierra Leone Declares Nationwide Curfew After Attack on Military Armoury

Eleven Killed by Gunmen in Iraq

10+ people have been killed, and 14 others wounded in a roadside bomb blast in al-Amraniya in Diyala, Iraq pic.twitter.com/zD59y7vWiS — Aqssss (@AqssssFajr) November 30, 2023

Some remnants of the militant group Islamic State (IS), who have regrouped in the rugged areas in the eastern part of Diyala and the Himreen mountainous area north of the province, have been carrying out attacks against civilians and Iraqi forces from time to time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2023 08:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).