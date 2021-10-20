Moscow [Russia], October 20 (ANI): The Moscow Format Dialogue will make it possible for the countries of the region to move towards forging consensus on the Afghan issue.

Speaking at the Moscow consultations on Afghanistan on Wednesday, Russian Minister Sergey Lavrov said, "We place great importance on the activities of this mechanism and view it as one of the most relevant ones in terms of developing regional consensus and a common understanding of how the situation in Afghanistan and around it will unfold. The major undeniable advantage of the Moscow consultations is that they bring together Afghanistan, all of its neighbouring countries without exception and other influential countries of the region."

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that participants in the Moscow consultations (Russia, Afghanistan, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan) would discuss possible political and military developments in Afghanistan and prospects for the formation of an inclusive government.

"The Moscow Format dates back to as early as 2017, it was at this platform that in November 2019 that the Taliban delegation and the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan camp of former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani met for the first time at the negotiation table in the presence of representatives of ten countries," said Lavrov.

The Moscow consultations were launched in 2017 based on a six-party mechanism involving the special envoys of Russia, Afghanistan, India, Iran, China and Pakistan.

India is also taking part in the Moscow Format talks. A senior official of the Ministry of External affairs JP Singh is representing India. (ANI)

