Naypyidaw, [Myanmar], December 7 (ANI): The US Embassy in Myanmar and the United Nations on Monday denounced the military's attack on peaceful protesters in the former capital Yangon.

A military truck rammed into a crowd of peaceful protestors, killing at least five civilians while causing injuries to dozen others, and soldiers emerged from the vehicle to attack others in the crowd, Radio Free Asia reported.

The people were holding a protest against the military coup that ousted the democratically elected government in Myanmar. Eleven protesters, including some of those injured in the attack, were also arrested, Radio Free Asia reported citing state television.

"We support the right of the people of Burma to protest peacefully," the embassy said adding that "The Myanmar military's widespread use of brutal violence underscores the urgency of restoring Burma's path to inclusive democracy."

"We stand with the people of Burma in their aspirations for freedom and democracy and call on the military regime to end the use of violence, release those unjustly detained, and respect the will of the people," the embassy added.

As reported by Radio Free Asia, the United Nations also demanded Myanmar's military rulers take action against those involved in the attack.

Nearly 1,300 civilians have been killed since the military overthrew the democratically elected government in February while more than 7,000 people have been detained.

Hundreds of thousands of people have also been internally displaced in the country of 54 million people, amid food shortages and the coronavirus pandemic, Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said. (ANI)

