Kathmandu, Dec 5 (PTI) Nepal and other countries affected by climate change should collaborate to avail benefits from financial and technical assistance aimed at mitigating its impact, President Ram Chandra Poudel said here on Tuesday.

Poudel was speaking at an event organised to mark the 40th anniversary of International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD).

Speaking on the occasion, the president underscored that the repercussions of climate change, environmental degradation, and biodiversity loss extend beyond national borders, affecting the entire global community.

He shed light on the heightened impact of climate change in mountainous regions like the Hindu Kush Himalayas (HKH), attributing it to the sensitive terrain and socio-economic vulnerabilities.

Poudel, who attended the event as the chief guest, underscored the continued collaboration needed to address the evolving challenges in the HKH region.

He emphasised that countries affected by climate change, including Nepal, should collaborate to avail benefits from from financial and technical assistance aimed at mitigating its impact.

“ICIMOD has been a vital force in promoting regional cooperation and sustainable development. The 40th anniversary is a moment to recognise its impact and renew our commitment to the shared vision for the HKH region,” Poudel said.

Under the theme “Moving Mountains 2030”, the event, which was also participated by high-level representatives from other member countries, including India, Bangladesh, China and Pakistan, highlighted the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development's (ICIMOD) journey and its commitment to shaping the future of the HKH region.

“The 40th-anniversary agenda included a series of key moments, showcasing ICIMOD's achievements and the enduring partnerships that have fuelled its success,” the ICIMOD said in a press release.

“Significantly, this moment marks an opportunity to consolidate urgent actions for the future in a context of the triple planetary crisis of climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss,” it said.

The event commemorated ICIMOD's four decades of catalysing sustainable development in the complex terrain of the Hindu Kush Himalaya region, the statement said.

The event featured a range of activities, including the release of a commemorative book highlighting four decades of ICIMOD's contributions, launched by President Poudel, and the inauguration of a new annex building.

During the event, the winners of the Dr Andreas Schild Memorial Mountain Prize were announced. The Mountain Prize sets out to amplify the voices of those on the front lines of the climate crisis in the HKH, recognising outstanding individuals and groups actively engaged in on-the-ground sustainable solutions.

This year's winners were Sathi Eco Innovation India Pvt Limited and Rupani Foundation Pakistan (RFP).

Reflecting on this milestone, ICIMOD Director General Pema Gyamtsho said, “ICIMOD's 40-year legacy is a testament to our resilience and the collaborative efforts of our partners. We've addressed diverse challenges, enabling sustainable development in the HKH. As we move forward, our ambition remains high, guided by the lessons of the past.”

Also attending the event was Bhutan's Advisor for the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock and Governor of the Royal Monetary Authority, Dasho Penjore.

