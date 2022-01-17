Kathmandu, Jan 17 (PTI) Nepal recorded 5,747 new coronavirus cases, the highest number reported in a single day since mid-2021, pushing the nationwide Covid tally to 859,485, health officials said on Monday.

The death toll reached 11,623 with three more people succumbing to the viral infection, they said.

The nationwide active Covid-19 caseload jumped to 30,877 with 5,747 more people testing positive for the infection. The new cases pushed the countrywide infection tally to 859,485, the officials said.

This is the first time since mid-2021 that over 5,700 cases in a single day have been logged. As many as 5,825 infections were reported on June 3 last year, after which the cases were on a decline, reaching as low as 197 infections reported on December 9. The 24-hour figures started to steep upward since late December, spiking further with the new year.

Till January 9, there were only 6,755 active cases, which started to flare since then, crossing the 25,000-mark a week later on January 16 and reaching 30,000 a day later.

Meanwhile, the total coronavirus recoveries stand at 816,985 with 547 discharges logged on Monday.

Nepal's Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 95.1%, while the fatality rate stands at 1.4%, the officials said.

