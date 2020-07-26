Kathmandu, July 26 (PTI) Nepal registered 130 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 18,613, the health ministry said on Sunday.

The Himalayan nation's coronavirus death toll stands at 45.

Also Read | Total Lockdown Imposed in Katni District from 8:00 pm Today to 5:00 am on August 2: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 26, 2020.

The new infections were confirmed after examining 3,300 specimens through Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests in the last 24 hours, said Dr Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson for the ministry.

In total, 3,42,457 PCR tests have been conducted in Nepal.

Also Read | Assam Reports 1,165 New COVID-19 Cases Today, Total Count Reaches 31,086: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 25, 2020.

The COVID-19 recovery rate is 70.5 per cent, with 13,128 patients recovering from the disease. There are 5,440 active cases, the ministry said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)