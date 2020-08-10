Kathmandu, Aug 10 (PTI) Nepal on Monday reported four more deaths from COVID-19 and 338 new coronavirus cases, taking the country's toll to 79 and total infections to 23,310.

According to Dr Jageshwar Gautam, the spokesperson for the Health Ministry, the new cases were detected as 8,432 PCR tests conducted at various labs across the country.

The country's COVID-19 recovery tally stands at 16,493.

According to Gautam, there are currently 6,738 active COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at different isolation centres.

