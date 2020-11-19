Kathmandu, Nov 19 (PTI) Nepal's COVID-19 tally jumped to 215,020 cases on Thursday as the country reported 2,103 new infections in the past 24 hours.

The country also reported 17 more COVID-19-related fatalities, pushing the death toll to 1,276.

There are currently 28,106 active cases.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, 2,858 infected people have recovered in the past 24 hours.

