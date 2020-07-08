Kathmandu, Jul 8 (PTI) A crucial meeting of Nepal's ruling communist party to decide the political future of embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli was on Wednesday postponed once again for Friday, amidst intra-party rifts and calls for his resignation over his style of functioning and anti-India statements.

The meeting of the Nepal Communist Party's 45-member powerful Standing Committee was scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

Also Read | Vikas Dubey's Aide Shyamu Bajpai Arrested by Chaubeypur Police Following Encounter : Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 8, 2020.

Prime Minister's press advisor Surya Thapa announced that the meeting was postponed until Friday. The reason for the deferment for a fourth time was not revealed.

Top NCP leaders, including former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', have demanded Prime Minister Oli's resignation, saying his recent anti-India remarks were "neither politically correct nor diplomatically appropriate."

Also Read | F-1, M-1 Nonimmigrant Visa Row: Donald Trump Admin Announces Plan to Make Temporary Modifications in Guidelines After Facing Global Backlash.

The differences between the two factions of the NCP -- one led by Oli and the other led by party's executive chairman 'Prachanda' on the issue of power-sharing – has recently intensified after the prime minister unilaterally decided to prorogue the budget session of Parliament.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)