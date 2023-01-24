Jerusalem, Jan 24 (AP) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a surprise trip to Jordan on Tuesday to meet with King Abdullah II, his first visit since taking power at the helm of Israel's most right-wing and religiously conservative government in history.

Official statements from Israel and Jordan gave scant information about the discussions between the leaders, who have long had a rocky relationship. Netanyahu's office said he discussed "regional issues" and security cooperation with Jordan, a key regional ally.

Also Read | New Zealand: Two Men From Gujarat Die at Piha Beach Tragedy in Auckland.

Tensions have simmered between the neighbours over Israel's new ultranationalist government, which took office late last year. (AP)

Also Read | Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Strong Tremors Felt in India's Capital and Surrounding Areas After 5.8-Magnitude Quake Hits Nepal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)