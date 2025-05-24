Tokyo [Japan], May 24 (ANI): The all-party delegation Indian MPs, led by Shri Sanjay Kumar Jha, engaged with Japanese dignitaries from political, governmental, and academic circles on Saturday.

The interaction, hosted by India's Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George at India House, aimed to convey India's unwavering commitment to combating terrorism.

The delegation conveyed a strong and unified national message of zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy said, "All-Party Delegation of Hon'ble Members of Parliament led by Shri Sanjay Kumar Jha interacted with dignitaries from Japan's political, governmental, and academic spheres and conveyed a strong and unified national message of zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism at a dinner hosted by Ambassador Sibi George at India House."

Earlier in the day, Jha emphasised the unity of Indian political parties in condemning terrorism and highlighted Pakistan's role in promoting proxy war against India.

The delegation, comprising members of both ruling and opposition parties, is engaging with the Indian community in Japan to raise awareness about the threat posed by terrorism.

"Seven delegations of all-party MPs will be visiting different countries. We were the first delegation to leave India. We have been in Japan for the last 3 days. Members of the ruling and opposition parties are in the delegation. We may have political differences and contest elections against each other, but when it comes to the country, we are all together," said Jha.

He stated that Pakistan has been waging a proxy war against India for over 40 years, unable to engage in direct conflict.

"This incident (Pahalgam terror attack) is not a simple incident. Pakistan has been fighting a proxy war for the last 40 years, as it cannot have a direct war with us...India has faced the menace of terrorism for several decades. They targeted tourists after asking about their religion," added the JD (U) MP.

Sanjay Kumar Jha is leading a nine-member delegation of BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Pradhan Baruah, Hemang Joshi, AITC's Abhishek Banerjee, CPI (M) MP John Brittas, former MEA Salman Khurshid and Ambassador Mohan Kumar.

The delegation is currently in Japan and will head to other East Asian countries as part of India's global outreach against terrorism. (ANI)

