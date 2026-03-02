Tel Aviv [India], March 2 (ANI): The Israeli Air Force (IAF) on Monday reported a new wave of missile launches from Iran targeting Israeli territory as the conflict escalates in the region, prompting emergency alerts in affected areas.

In a post on X, the IAF said, "The IDF identified that a short while ago, missiles were launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defense systems are operating to intercept the threat."

The Israeli Home Front Command issued a preliminary directive directly to mobile phones in the relevant regions, urging the public to follow safety guidelines.

"One must enter protected spaces upon receiving the alert and remain in them until a new announcement. Exit from the protected space will be permitted only after receiving an explicit directive; continue to act in accordance with the Home Front Command's guidelines," the post added.

The IDF stressed that adherence to these instructions is critical for public safety and can save lives.

Meanwhile, Times of Israel reported that three people were wounded by the impact of an Iranian ballistic missile on a highway on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Sunday evening. The impact left a large crater in the road, hollowed out a traffic sign and caused heavy damage to several cars. The wounded included a 46-year-old man who sustained moderate shrapnel injuries.

The latest exchange of fire marks a significant escalation of hostilities in the West Asia region, which has witnessed an unprecedented amount of projectile firing across several regional countries.

This came following US-Israel joint military strikes on Iran that led to the death of the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and his family on Sunday.

Following the strikes, Iran launched a wave of strikes, using drones and missiles targeting multiple arab countries in the region, as a retaliatory action by the Islamic Republic.

Earlier today, the conflict in West Asia widened as Israel launched airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut and other parts of Lebanon, following projectile fire from Lebanese territory into northern Israel.

The IAF said in a series of posts on X that it carried out targeted strikes against senior members of Hezbollah in the Beirut area in response to the projectile fire launched toward Israel, particularly towards the north of the country.

"The Air Force struck a short time ago in a targeted manner, senior terrorists from the Hezbollah terror organization in the Beirut area. In parallel, the IDF struck a central terrorist from the Hezbollah terror organization in southern Lebanon. Further details to follow," the Israeli Air Force said.

According to the military, several projectiles crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory, with some falling in open areas. In certain cases, no alerts were activated in accordance with policy. (ANI)

