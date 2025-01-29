Seoul, Jan 29 (AP) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has inspected a facility that produces nuclear material and called for bolstering the country's nuclear capability, state media reported Wednesday, as it ramps up pressure on the US following the inauguration of US President Donald Trump.

Kim's moves suggest a continued emphasis on an expansion of North Korea's nuclear arsenal, though Trump has said he's willing to talk to Kim again to revive diplomacy.

Also Read | 'Artificial Buddhi Se Nahi, Khud Ki Buddhi Se': Mukesh Ambani Tells Student To Use ChatGPT, AI As Tool of Learning but Rely on Own Intelligence (Watch Video).

The official Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim visited the nuclear-material production base and the Nuclear Weapons Institute.

It didn't say where those facilities are located, but North Korean photos of Kim's visit indicated that he likely visited a uranium-enrichment facility that he went to last September. That visit was North Korea's first disclosure of a uranium-enrichment facility since it showed one to visiting American scholars in 2010.

Also Read | China Artificial Sun: Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST) Burns for Over 1,000 Seconds, 100 Million Degrees Celsius.

During the latest visit, Kim praised scientists and other workers for “achieving remarkable successes” in the field of nuclear weapons production and underlined the need to “achieve epochal successes in overfulfilling the plan for producing weapons-grade nuclear materials and in strengthening the nuclear shield of the country.”

North Korea said Sunday it tested a cruise missile system, its third known weapons display this year, and vowed “the toughest” response to what it called the escalation of US-South Korean military drills that target the North. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)