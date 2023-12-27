World News | North Korea's Kim Boasts of Achievements as He Opens Key Year-end Political Meeting

Seoul, Dec 27 (AP) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un praised what he called achievements and victories that strengthened national power and boosted the country's prestige this year, as he opened a key political meeting to set new policy goals for 2024, state media reported on Wednesday.
Experts said that during this week's year-end plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party, North Korea would likely hype its progress in arms development because the country lacks economic achievements amid persistent international sanctions and pandemic-related economic hardships.
In his opening-day speech at the meeting that began on Tuesday, Kim defined 2023 “as a year of great turn and great change both in name and reality, in which (North Korea) left a great trace in the glorious course of development in the efforts to improve the national power and enhance the prestige of the country,” according to the official Korean Central News Agency.
KCNA said North Korea achieved a rapid advancement in its defence capabilities this year thanks to the launch of its first military spy satellite in November and the introduction of other sophisticated weapons.
KCNA said North Korea also reported a rare good harvest this year as the country finished building new irrigation facilities ahead of schedule and met major agricultural state objectives. It said that modern streets, new houses and other buildings were built in Pyongyang and elsewhere across the country.
The Workers' Party meeting, expected to last several days, will review state projects from this year and establish new objectives for next year. In recent years, North Korea has published the results of its meeting, including Kim's closing speech, in state media on January 1, allowing him to skip his New Year's Day address.
The meeting comes after North Korea launched its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile, the solid-fuelled Hwasong-18, which is designed to strike the mainland US, into the sea last week.