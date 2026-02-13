New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs's Official Spokesperson for Randhir Jaiswal addressed questions about a video in which U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly said he "doesn't want to destroy Modi's political career."

Jaiswal, during his weekly press briefing on Thursday, clarified that he had not seen the video in question.

Also Read | Epstein Files: Goldman Sachs' Top Lawyer Kathy Ruemmler To Resign After Emails Show Close Ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

When asked about Trump's remarks, Jaiswal responded, "I have not seen the video. But if indeed there is such a video, whether it is true or false, we will take appropriate action on it."

The spokesperson's statement came in light of a resurfaced clip from Trump's press conference with the Director of the FBI, where he is praising PM Modi, saying that "Modi is a great man, that he loves Trump." He clarified the cautious interpretation of the word "love" and asked, "not to take that any different."

Also Read | Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for February 13.

"He's a great man. Modi is a great man, that he loves Trump. Now, I don't know if the word love, I don't want you to take that any different. I don't want to destroy his political career, but you have to understand, I've watched India for years. My friend has been there now for a long time," Trump had said in the video.

Further on the trade and bilateral relations with Russia, Jaiswal said, "Russia-India have ongoing engagement and cooperation across a range of issues - from trade to people-to-people cultural interaction, defence engagement and all those ties. All those aspects of our bilateral relations will continue to grow."

Meanwhile, responding to the US factsheet, he clarified that the recent amendments made in the United States factsheet on the framework for the India-US interim trade agreement reflect the "shared understandings" on the matter between the two countries.

Jaiswal, when asked about changes made in the White House factsheet on the deal, said that the joint statement on the framework for the interim agreement remains the basis of mutual understanding between the two sides.

"As you are aware, the India-US Joint Statement on the framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade was issued on 7 February 2026. The Joint Statement is the framework and remains the basis of our mutual understanding in the matter. Both sides will now work towards implementing this framework and finalising the Interim Agreement," Jaiswal said.

"The amendments in the US fact sheet reflect the shared understandings contained in the Joint Statement," he added.

The clarification comes amid reports highlighting revisions in the US document, which earlier had contrasted with the statement released by the Indian side. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)