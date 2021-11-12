Brasilia [Brazil], November 12 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 15,300 to 21,924,598 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 188 to 610,224 people within the same period of time.

Also Read | Thomas West, US Special Representative to Afghanistan, to Meet Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Motaqi in Pakistan.

More than 21.13 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 12,273 new cases, with 280 fatalities. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read | Yemen’s Houthi Militia Claim Responsibility for Ballistic Missile Attack on Saudi Military Base.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)