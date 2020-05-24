World News | Number of COVID-19 Cases on Decline in US: Trump

World. (File Image)

Washington, May 24 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases and related fatalities in the US is coming down, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday, even as the country inched closer to the grim milestone of 100,000 deaths from the deadly coronavirus.

The president's tweet comes days after White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr Deborah Birx said that there has been over a 50 per cent decline in new hospitalisations.

“Cases, numbers and deaths are going down all over the Country!” Trump said, reflecting on the sharp decline in the number of new cases and deaths due to coronavirus.

Trump's tweet came as the number of deaths in the country due to the virus approached a record 100,000 mark.

More than 1.6 million Americans have tested positive for the coronavirus.

