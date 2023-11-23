Niagara Falls, NY, Nov 23 (AP) New York Governor Kathy Hochul said there was "no indication of a terrorist attack" in the vehicle crash and explosion that left two people dead at a checkpoint on the American side of a US-Canada bridge on Wednesday.

"Based on what we know at this moment," she said, "there is no sign of terrorist activity in this crash."

Also Read | China: Thief Smokes Cigar, Falls Asleep While Robbing House in Yunnan Province; Arrested.

The vehicle was speeding from Niagara Falls, New York, toward the Rainbow Bridge. It connects the two countries across the Niagara River. The incident prompted the closing of the border crossing and three others in the area. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)