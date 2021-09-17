New York, Sep 17 (AP) A hostess at a popular New York City restaurant was assaulted by three women from Texas after she asked for proof they had been vaccinated against COVID-19, police said.

The three women punched the hostess at Carmine's on the upper west side repeatedly and broke her necklace Thursday afternoon after she asked for proof of vaccination, which is required to dine inside at a restaurant in New York City, police said in a news release.

Also Read | China Says It Agrees with EAM S Jaishankar; Says Sino-India Ties Have Their Own ‘Intrinsic Logic’.

The attack left the 24-year-old victim bruised and scratched, police said. She declined medical attention.

The three women were arrested on charges of misdemeanour assault and criminal mischief. They were given desk appearance tickets and ordered to appear in court on October 5.

Also Read | SCO Summit 2021: Afghanistan Can’t Be 'Controlled From Outside’, Says Pakistan PM Imran Khan.

New York City's rule requiring proof of vaccination for indoor restaurant dining, gyms and entertainment venues has been in effect since August 17 but is only being enforced as of this week.

Carmine's, which has two locations in New York City as well as outposts in spots including Las Vegas, is known for large servings of pasta and other Italian dishes. A message seeking comment was left with restaurant management Friday. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)