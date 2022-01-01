Berlin, Jan 1 (AP) Exploding fireworks killed two men on New Year's Eve, one in Germany and the other in Austria, local media reported Saturday.

A 37-year-old man died in Hennef near Germany's western city of Bonn.

Also Read | Australia To Rename Aspen Island To Honor Queen Elizabeth II on Platinum Jubilee, Says PM Scott Morrison.

A 39-year-old was severely injured in the same incident and taken to the hospital.

In Austria, a 23-year-old man died southwest of Vienna and three other people were injured.

Also Read | Omicron Less Severe as it Mostly Avoids Attacking Lungs, Says Report.

Several other people were injured in other mishaps involving fireworks in the German cities of Leipzig and Hamburg, German news agency dpa reported.

The sale of fireworks for personal use was banned in Germany this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some Germans bought illegal fireworks or built their own, increasing the risk of accidents. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)