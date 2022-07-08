Mexico City, Jul 8 (AP) Shuan Shuan, the oldest panda in Mexico, has died at the age of 35.

Mexico City's Environment Department said the panda died at the Chapultepec Zoo in the capital. The department did not list a cause of death.

Also Read | Boris Johnson Resigns As UK PM; From Partygate to Chris Pincher Scandal, Here's a List of Events That Led to His Resignation.

But it said Shuan Shuan lived well beyond her species' life expectancy in the wild, which it put at 15 years.

The department said Wednesday that the panda died exactly on her 35th birthday, and had enjoyed a cake of dates and apples, “her favourite food.”

Also Read | As Boris Johnson Continues as Caretaker PM of UK, Many Call Him ‘Zombie Prime Minister’; Here’s What it Means.

Shuan Shuan was born in 1987, and the department said she was one of the longest-lived pandas outside pandas' native habitat, China. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)