Sydney, Dec 27 (AP) Organisers said Friday that two Sydney to Hobart sailors have died at sea amid wild weather conditions that forced line honours favourite Master Lock Comanche to withdraw among mass retirements.

The race will continue as the fleet continues its passage to Constitution Dock in Hobart, with the first boats expected to arrive later on Friday or early Saturday morning.

Also Read | Hanukkah 2024: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Thanks 'Good Friend' Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Chanukah Greetings.

The Cruising Yacht Club of Australia in Sydney, which administers the yacht race, has said that one sailor each on entrants Flying Fish Arctos and Bowline were killed after being struck by the boom, a large horizontal pole at the bottom of the sail.

The incident aboard Flying Fish Arctos occurred around 30 nautical miles east-southeast of Ulladulla on the New South Wales south coast. Crew members attempted CPR but could not revive their teammate.

Also Read | US Shocker: Pizza Delivery Woman Stabs Customer, Steals Possessions After Dispute Over Bad Tip in Florida; Arrested.

The crew member aboard Bowline was struck approximately 30 nautical miles east/north-east of Batemans Bay and fell unconscious, with CPR also unsuccessful.

“Our thoughts are with the crews, family and friends of the deceased,” the CYCA said in a statement. “Further information will be provided as it becomes available.”

The deaths come 26 years after six sailors were killed in storms during the 1998 running of the race, which triggered a state coronial inquest and mass reforms to the safety protocols that govern the race. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)